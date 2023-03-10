Current Riverfront Stadium to start building vertical later this month, team announces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the site excavated and utility structures installed, the new Kansas City Current Stadium, which will be located at Berkley Riverfront Park, is ready to be built vertically later this month, the team announced on Instagram.

In an email sent to KC Current season ticket holders, pieces of the new Current Riverfront Stadium will be visible starting this month, with steel erection set to begin and concrete retaining walls to be built.

The stadium’s west pitch access, along with concrete stairs and walls have already been excavated and rebar is already prepared for the project.

Current owner Chris Long couldn’t hold his excitement for the new stadium.

“The physical manifestation of the stadium is certainly a proud moment,” Long said in a statement, “We are showing the world in a very tangible way that we are putting every piece of foundation in to be the best women’s football club in the world.”

The Current released renderings of the new stadium in December , which included a construction timeline for the project.

Building masonry for suites, concessions and other amenities will begin late this summer, and pitch installation is set for August.

The Current’s new stadium is expected to be ready for the 2024 season.

