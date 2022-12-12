KC Current releases new renderings, construction timeline for Riverfront stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released its latest renderings and a construction timeline for its new downtown Riverfront stadium Monday.

The new renderings show views of KC Current Stadium’s east stand, with “Current” inscribed across this sideline’s General Reserve seating. Downtown Kansas City and the Riverfront will be in clear view for fans seated in the east stand.

The construction timeline of the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team is below.

Oct. 6, 2022

- Stadium groundbreaking

Fall 2022

- Stadium site excavation

Winter 2022

- Site utilities and building foundations

Spring 2023

- Concrete place

- Structural steel erection

Summer 2023

- Building masonry for suites, concessions and other amenities

August 2023

- Pitch installation begins

Fall 2023

- Concourse paving

- Stadium seating and scoreboard installation

Fall - Winter 2023

- Interior finishes for suites and club levels

- Concourse finishes and bars

March 2024

- Stadium opens

The team announced plans to build the stadium in October of last year.

The scope of the stadium project grew this past May, with the venue's price tag growing from $70 million to $117 million and capacity increasing from 11,000 to 11,500.

Season ticket members for the 2023 season are guaranteed a seat in the new stadium. Fans can also reserve their spot in line for Supporters Section, general reserve and premium tickets by placing a 2024 season ticket deposit here .

