Kansas City Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.

The Current announced plans for “the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team” last October.

The scope of the stadium project grew in May, increasing the anticipated capacity and price tag for the venue.

The Current’s new stadium, which will be located at Berkley Riverfront Park, is expected to be ready in time for the 2024 season. Deposits for new season tickets , including for 2024, will begin being accepted next week.

“This is a historic and iconic night for our organization and for women’s sports across the globe,” Kansas City Current Co-Owner and Founder Angie Long said in a statement. “So many people have come together to make this project possible, and we can’t wait to put a shovel into the ground.”

In announcing the groundbreaking, the Current also released three new renderings of the stadium.

Long and fellow Current co-owners — her husband, Chris Long, and Brittany Mahomes — will welcome “dignitaries from across the region and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to take part in the festivities” to take part in the groundbreaking.

Representatives from the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and Port KC, which operates the Berkley Riverfront and helped secure $6 million in tax credits for the project, are among the stakeholders who will be represented.

“We’re building this stadium for our love of soccer and for Kansas City,” Chris Long said in a statement. “Not only is this stadium part of our vision to be the best women’s football club in the world but it also represents an investment in a multi-purpose venue which will bring concerts, other sports and tremendous programming which will undoubtedly benefit our broader region.”

Port KC officials have called the Current’s stadium project transformative as a groundbreaking project for women’s professional sports generally.

“Berkley Riverfront Park is evolving into a destination for Kansas Citians and visitors,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said in a statement. “Our partnership with the KC Current and this first-of-its-kind stadium groundbreaking reinforces and accelerates that transformation. The KC Current aren’t just setting the standard for women’s sports, they’re building it right here in the heart of our city.”

The new renderings depict new details of the stadium design, including “a magnificent curved, undulating canopy for KC the stadium’s south end”:

The South Concourse Club Bar, a premium space for Club Seating members and ticket holders:

A view of the stadium’s eastern seating:

Season ticket members for the Current’s second and final season at Children’s Mercy Park in 2023 will have priority access to season tickets at the new stadium.

