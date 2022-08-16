KC Current to open new 2024 season-ticket deposits next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current fans who can’t wait for the team to open its new riverfront stadium in two years don’t have to wait to jump the line for 2024 season tickets.

The Current announced Tuesday that it was opening signups for 2024 season ticket deposits in conjunction with 816 Day — a celebration of the 816 area code.

Deposits will begin being accepted on Sept. 13, which is 913 Day — a celebration of the 913 area code.

First priority at the new stadium will still go to renewing 2023 season-ticket members, but fans who sign up on the Current website between now and Sept. 12 will have the first chance to put down deposits for new season tickets.

“In 2024, KC Current Stadium will be the only stadium in the world built for an active women’s professional sports team,” the team’s ownership — Chris and Angie Long, along with Brittany Mahomes — said in a letter addressed to Kansas City. “This stadium is for Kansas City, the best sports town in the world — a downtown stadium, in the heart of the Soccer Capital of America. This stadium is for our world-class female athletes — an investment that every female athlete around the world deserves.

Current officials anticipate breaking ground for the stadium , which will be located at the Berkley Riverfront along the Missouri River and seat 11,500 fans , this fall.

This season, the Current are playing home matches at Children’s Mercy Park, where Sporting Kansas City plays.

When the new stadium opens, it will be the first stadium specifically built for an NWSL franchise.

The Current, who have surged into a tie on points for second place in the NWSL, haven’t lost in nearly three months and own a 10-game unbeaten streak, going 7-0-3 since May 25.

Team officials hope to draw a crowd of more than 10,000 fans Friday at Children’s Mercy Park for a match against Angel City FC , whose roster includes stars like Sydney Leroux and Christen Press.

The Current hope to break with the NWSL attendance record in Kansas City with the #ShowUpKC match.