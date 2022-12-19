Current sign defender Hailie Mace to new 3-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defender Hailie Mace has been one of the best players in the NWSL since she joined the Kansas City Current, earning a call-up to the US Women's National Team and NWSL Best XI second-team honors.

The club announced Monday that Mace still stay with the Current for the foreseeable future, announcing a new three-year contract through the 2025 season.

"It was a no brainer to want to sign on for three more," Mace said in a statement announcing the new deal. "I have grown immensely as a player and person since being (in Kansas City), and I only want to continue to do that."

Mace was the second overall pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, but she decided to begin her career abroad with stints in Australia and Sweden before returning to the U.S. to play for the North Carolina Courage.

The Current acquired Mace in July 2021 as part of the return in a four-player trade that sent forward Amy Rodriguez to the Courage.

Since joining the Current, Mace has been a strong two-way presence on the pitch. She's been a steady presence for the team's backline, while also adding five goals and three assists.