Franch’s stoppage-time save helps extend KC Current’s unbeaten streak

Kansas City’s goalkeeper stonewalls Washington in 93rd minute
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Current goal keeper Adrianna Franch allows a goal by Angel City FC forward Christen Press during the second half of an NWSL soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 21:56:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current stayed hot Sunday, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in Leesburg to extend the club’s franchise-best unbeaten streak to six.

Goalkeeper AD Franch’s 93rd-minute save kept the game out of reach for Washington.

“AD has been fantastic for us all season long, and today just gave her that moment that she truly deserves,” said head coach Matt Potter. "When that moment came, we have high expectations for her, and she lived up to those expectations, or in a sense lived into the expectations that we have for her because she’s that good."

The Current return home to Children's Mercy Park next Sunday, July 17, for a matchup against Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign.

