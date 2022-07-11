Franch’s stoppage-time save helps extend KC Current’s unbeaten streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current stayed hot Sunday, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in Leesburg to extend the club’s franchise-best unbeaten streak to six.

Goalkeeper AD Franch’s 93rd-minute save kept the game out of reach for Washington.

“AD has been fantastic for us all season long, and today just gave her that moment that she truly deserves,” said head coach Matt Potter. "When that moment came, we have high expectations for her, and she lived up to those expectations, or in a sense lived into the expectations that we have for her because she’s that good."

The Current return home to Children's Mercy Park next Sunday, July 17, for a matchup against Megan Rapinoe and the OL Reign.

