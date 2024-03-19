Watch Now
How to watch KC Current vs San Diego Wave FC on March 30 on 38 The Spot

Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 19, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are set to hit the road Saturday for their second match of 2024.

Fresh off a thrilling season-opening 5-4 victory over the Portland Thorns at the brand new CPKC Stadium, the Current will travel to face San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, March 23.

Kick time is set for 9 p.m. CDT. You can watch the match on 38 The Spot/KMCI-TV in Kansas City.

Saturday’s game will be the season and home opener for the Waves, who did not play during NWSL’s opening weekend.

The Current returns to CPKC Stadium to take on Angel City FC on Saturday, March 30. The start time for that game is now 2:30 p.m. CDT. Fans can watch in person or on ESPN.

