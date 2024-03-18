Kickoff pushed back for Current’s next home game March 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kickoff for the Kansas City Current’s next home game has been pushed back one hour.

The club announced Monday that its March 30 game against Angel City FC at CPKC Stadium will now start at 2:30 p.m.

The Current opened the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional sports franchise last Saturday, March 16, with a 5-4 win against the Portland Thorns FC, a game that tied the NWSL record for goals scored in a game.

PHOTO GALLERY | Sights from historic KC Current home opener at CPKC Stadium

There have been three other games with nine goals scored in league history, none since the 2017 season.

Current Coach and Sporting Director Vlatko Andonovski’s squad hits the road this Saturday, March 23, for a showdown at the San Diego Wave. That game kicks off at 9 p.m. and can be seen on 38 the Spot in Kansas City.

The game also will be broadcast on the Ion Network, which is KPXE-Channel 50 in the Kansas City viewing market.

Kansas City’s next home game had been slated for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, but it will slide back one hour and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

—