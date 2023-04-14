Kansas City Current announce signing of defender Croix Soto to 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an attempt to help shore up the Kansas City Current defense and add depth, the club announced the signing of Croix Soto to a one-year deal Friday.

Soto will be immediately available for selection for the club's matchup against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

Soto was a mainstay starter at the University of Oregon. During her time with the Ducks, in which she started 57 games and played just under 5,500 minutes in the backline, Soto earned All-Pac 12 Third Team in 2020 and All-Pac 12 Second Team in 2021.

The addition of Soto will help shore up a Current defense that is currently shorthanded. The club announced Thursday that defender Alex Loera, fresh off signing a three-year contract in January, suffered a foot injury with no timetable to return. Surgery is not expected at this time for Loera's foot.

Center back Elizabeth Bell is also currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

With Soto now a part of the back line of the Current defense, it will help the club prepare for some crucial matches already early in the season. The club is set to begin its Challenge Cup campaign on Wednesday, April 19, on the road against the Houston Dash.

