Kansas City Current head to playoffs as 5th seed

Wade Payne/AP
Kansas City midfielder Desiree Scott (11) plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Racing Louisville FC, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 9:04 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 22:11:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are headed to the playoffs as the fifth seed.

Opportunities earlier in the week presented the potential of ranking as high as the first seed and as low as the fifth.

The Current lost 1-0 to Racing Louisville Saturday after a stoppage-time late goal by Jessica McDonald.

The loss combined with a Houston Dash 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit and a 0-0 draw by the San Diego Wave FC against the North Carolina Courage gave KC the fifth seed.

Kansas City will now go on the road to take on the Houston Dash but will be without midfielder Desiree Scott, who received two yellow cards against Louisville.

The Current are set to play in the NWSL quarterfinals on Oct. 15 or 16 — dates and times have not been announced yet.

