Kansas City Current interim head coach Caroline Sjöblom won't return in 2024, club says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caroline Sjöblom, who's been serving as the Kansas City Current's interim head coach, won't return in 2024, the club announced Friday.

Sjöblom was elevated to interim head coach on April 19, the same day the Current parted ways with Matt Potter.

At the time of Potter's firing, the Current cited "issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities" as the reason to part ways with him.

Under Sjöblom's leadership, the Current finished 8-2-12, finishing 11th in the NWSL standings and missing postseason play.

“We want to thank Caroline for all that she did for the Current this season,” KC Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a press release. “She stepped into a leadership role for us at a time of need and guided the team through a difficult season. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The club didn't immediately announce who would take over coaching duties heading into next season.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported Vlatko Andonovski would be joining the Current.

Former USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski returning to NWSL with Kansas City Current https://t.co/Fb4fp8jy5F — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) October 20, 2023

Late Friday evening, the club announced it would hold a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m.

