Kansas City Current 'parts ways' with head coach Matt Potter 'due to leadership issues'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Wednesday hours before the team was set to begin their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign that it has parted ways with head coach Matt Potter due to "issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities."

Assistant coach Caroline Sjöblom will immediately fill the role of interim head coach for the team.

“We watch the play on the pitch, we keep a pulse on the locker room, and we are constantly evaluating ways to improve our club,” General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement. “Through our ongoing process of continuous improvement, we believe now is the right time for this change.”

Potter took the role as head coach for the Current in January 2022.

The team had a fifth place finish during the last regular season with a 10-6-6 record, but the team was able to reach the NWSL Final for the first time in club history, but ultimately fell short against the Portland Thorns.

The Current has had a rough start to its 2023 season, losing its first three games so far.

News of the club's split with Potter comes hours before the club is set to begin its 2023 Challenge Cup campaign against the Houston Dash Wednesday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

Sjöblom played in the Finnish Cup Championship and Swedish Cup as a player. She previously served as the head coach of the Sweden’s U19 National Team in 2020.