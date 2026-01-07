Kansas City Current name Chris Armas as new head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current named Chris Armas as the club’s new head coach on Wednesday.

Armas fills the head coaching vacancy left when former head coach Vlatko Andonovski transitioned to a new role as the club’s sporting director late last year.

Armas comes to Kansas City after serving as head coach of the Colorado Rapids from 2024 to 2025. His tenure with the Rapids included an MLS playoff appearance in the 2024 season.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Chris to the Kansas City Current family,” Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in Wednesday’s announcement. “He brings an abundance of experience at the highest levels both as a coach and a player, and shares in our long-term vision of the Kansas City Current being the best women’s football club in the world.”

Armas got his start in coaching as an assistant coach with Chicago Fire FC in 2008 before he served as the head women’s coach at Adelphi University for four seasons. He has also spent time on the coaching staffs of the New York Red Bulls, Manchester United and Leeds United.

“I am honored to be named head coach of the Kansas City Current,” Armas said Wednesday. "Angie and Chris Long have built a top-notch organization with excellence in all that they do, and I’m grateful for their trust.”

The Current are coming off a 2025 season in which they cruised to the best regular season record in the NWSL, winning the Supporters’ Shield for the most points. The team lost in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL playoffs to eventual champion Gotham FC.

“We are excited to have Chris in Kansas City, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to take the club to new heights,” Andonovski said. “Chris brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable for our organization. His passion for the game is evident, as is his commitment to his players and his winning mindset.”

Before he entered coaching, Armas was an accomplished player. He earned MLS Best XI five times in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2003 over his 12-year MLS career. He scored 12 goals and notched 48 assists over 264 MLS matches. Armas also earned 66 caps and scored two goals for the U.S. Men’s National Team between 1998 and 2000.

