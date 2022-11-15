Kansas City Current re-sign F Cece Kizer to new 2-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After acquiring forward Cece Kizer via midseason trade en route to the NWSL Championship Game, the Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that she’d signed a new two-year contract through the 2024 season.

“We are very excited to sign Cece to this new contract,” General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “Her positive attitude, perseverance and love of Kansas City are just a few reasons she has excelled with this team. She was a big part of this club’s success after coming over in June and we look forward to her helping to lead this team in the future.”

Kizer, an Overland Park native, helped lead Blue Valley Northwest to three straight Kansas Class 6A state titles (2013-15), scoring 63 goals with 41 assists in her high school career.

Playing at the University of Mississippi in college, she scored a program-record 48 goals and earned various All-SEC and All-America honors.

Originally picked No. 13 overall by the Houston Dash in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, Kizer landed with Racing Louisville after the 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft and scored seven goals with her new club, including the first in Racing Louisville history.

The Current acquired Kizer and fellow Kansas City-area native Addisyn Merrick, a Lee’s Summit North graduate, in a June 9 trade with Racing Louisville .

Kizer started 14 of 15 matches after joining Kansas City and tied Lo’eau LaBonta for the team lead with seven goals despite playing nearly 600 fewer minutes. All seven of Kizer’s goals came from the run of play and not the penalty spot, setting a franchise record.

