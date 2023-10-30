Kansas City Current signs 15-year-old forward Alex Pfeiffer to 3-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has signed 15-year-old forward Alex Pfeiffer to a three-year contract.

Pfeiffer joins the Current with experience with the U.S. Women's National Team at the U15, U16 and U17 levels.

"I can’t wait to get on the pitch with this team and help win some championships!” Pfeiffer said in a statement.

She is the first player the Current has signed using the NWSL’s under-18 entry mechanism, which limits each team to two players under the age of 18 and guarantees a player may not be waived or traded until they turn 18.

“Alex is a tremendous talent we are so excited to bring to the Current,” KC Current general manager Camille Ashton said. “We believe she has the ability to impact this team for many years to come and are thrilled she chose to take this next step in her career to continue her development with us in KC.”

Pfeiffer is the fourth-youngest player to ever sign with the NWSL. She will turn 16 in November.

In March 2022, Pfeiffer was invited to the U15 U.S. Women’s Youth National Team camp.

Pfeiffer previously won the 2022 Concacaf Girls Championship with the U15 USWNT and the Mondial Montaigu Tournament in France at the U16 level.

She also played club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and was named the 2023 ECNL U17 Player of the Year after her team won its second-consecutive national title.

“This is a great start for our plans to strengthen the pro-player pathway for this club and this region. Alex is someone who can be a great example for players everywhere and can help this club achieve our goals, both near and long-term,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

