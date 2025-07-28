'Kansas City shows up for women's sports': USWNT to play in October at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Women's National Team is coming to Kansas City this fall.

The national team will make history on Wednesday, Oct. 29, with its first-ever match at CPKC Stadium.

“Hosting the best U.S. players and this elite USWNT staff in this state-of-the-art venue represents an incredibly special moment in the history of all women’s sports,” KC Current co-owners Chris and Angie Long said in a statement.

The October match will be part of a three-match series during the FIFA international window. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

“Kansas City shows up for women's sports, and we know our region and CPKC Stadium will deliver an unforgettable atmosphere on an iconic night,” the Longs said.

Since CPKC Stadium opened in 2024, the first stadium purpose-built for women’s sports has hosted a myriad of sporting events — including the Teal Cup, the U.S. women’s rugby team and the Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes noted the Longs’ investment in the Current and how CPKC Stadium is “massively impressive, important for the future of the women’s game in the USA.”

“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the stadium and to an amazing atmosphere for the players that the Kansas City fans always bring,” Hayes said in a statement. “CPKC Stadium is a smaller venue than we usually play in, but in this instance, it’s important to bring the national team there.”

Three Current players could potentially play for the USWNT on their home turf. Defender Izzy Rodriguez, forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Claire Hutton have all been called up to the USWNT roster.

Tickets go on sale this week:



Wednesday, July 30, 10 a.m. — Presale opens for KC Current season ticket members and Current Club members.

Thursday, July 31, 10 a.m. – Presale opens for fans subscribed to the KC Current email list.

Friday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. — Tickets open to the general public.

The Oct. 29 match will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

For those who can’t score a ticket, the broadcast can be found on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max in English; Universo and Peacock will broadcast the match in Spanish. Radio listeners can find the game on Westwood One Sports Radio.

