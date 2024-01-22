KC Current add Brazilian F Bia to beef up attack ahead of 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current added another Brazilian star to its attack Monday, announcing the signing of forward Beateiz “Bia” Zaneratto João to a one-year deal with a club option for 2025.

Bia has made 103 appearances with the Brazil Women’s National Team since ascending to the senior team in 2010. She has 36 career international goals and played in each of the last four World Cups as well as the last two Olympics.

“Bia’s goal scoring ability, creativity in and around the box are extraordinary,” new Current coach and former U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement announcing the signing. “She is a world-class forward, proven in club and country.”

Bia joins two other Brazilian stars — NWSL Best XI midfielder Debinha, who scored a team-best nine goals with two assists last season, and centerback Lauren, a 21-year-old who joined the team last season — on the Current roster.

She signed her first professional contract at age 13, playing for Ferroviária and Santos in her home country, before transferring to the Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels in South Korea, where she scored 76 goals in 103 matches and helped win seven straight league titles from 2013-19.

She played in China for a handful of games in 2022 before returning to Brazil with Palmeiras, where she scored 31 goals in 43 matches during the last four seasons, according to FBRef.

“Bia is an extraordinary talent that will impact our team immediately,” Current General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome her to Kansas City.”

The Current, who are set to open CPKC Stadium for the 2024 season, begin preseason training later this week with planned stints in Irvine, California, and Bradenton, Florida.

