KC Current eliminate Houston Dash, advance to semifinals

Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — At the end of the 90th minute, the Kansas City Current was tied 1-1 with the Houston Dash.

But within the nine minutes of added stoppage time, 24-year-old Kate Del Fava scored to secure a Current win and ride the wave into the NWSL semifinals.

Saturday’s match made history for the club, marking its first-ever playoff appearance.

Lo’eau LaBonta started the first half hot, scoring in the first five minutes.

The next 85 minutes were a defensive battle, with much credit due to goalkeeper AD Franch making big saves to keep the Dash at bay, before the stoppage time goal to end the match at 2-1.

KC goes on the road to face the OL Reign in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

