KC Current fans celebrate home opener with win at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current fans who packed CPKC Stadium Saturday in the team's season opener were treated to a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns.

Fans reconnected with others and saw team stars Temwa Chawinga, Debhina and Michelle Cooper collect goals.

"Oh man I'm really excited you know it's a home opener and it's been a long time since we've been able to see them play," Current fan Thomas said. "We've been wanting to go to a current game at the new stadium since we heard it was built."

It's the second season for the stadium, which bills itself as the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women's sports team.

"I love supporting our community, especially being here with the first all-girls soccer team stadium and since last year we've had season tickets," said Kyla Bently. "I just love coming out to the games because it's so fun supporting them."

Brian Luton/KSHB

While the stadium has helped to spur additional development on Kansas City, Missouri's riverfront, the team is also helping to spur additional awareness around the game and women's sports.

"They've done so much for women's sports here in Kansas City and it's amazing to be a part of it," KC Current fan Janell said.

Even the guys are excited about it.

Brian Luton/KSHB

"Absolutely, I know there's a sports bar opening up that's all about women's sports," Current fan Thomas said. "So, once it opens, we're going to see what it's all about."

The Current travel to Washington to face the Spirit at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, March 22. They return home to host the Utah Royals at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29.

—