KC Current fans react to no tailgating rule outside new CPKC stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Current fans are not happy after spending hundreds of dollars on season parking passes, but not being allowed to tailgate at the club's new stadium.

It’s almost game time at the Current's new stadium and final work is being completed for fans like Delynn Uttecht.

“We have a brand new stadium, it’s squeaky clean, there is beautiful lights, it’s going to be loud, it’s along the river front, it’s a way more picturesque view and I’m excited about that," Uttecht said. "I’m excited to meet new fans."

Uttecht is not excited tailgating isn’t allowed.

“It’s ridiculous that we can't even tailgate when that is essentially Kansas City culture,” said Uttecht. “It doesn’t make sense that they forgot about the KC Current fans and what their experience was going to be especially when everybody was so gung ho for tailgating.”

Lisa Diven received an email that stated no tailgating would be allowed.

Tailgating was something she was excited about experiencing with her daughter.

“I ended up purchasing the parking, so I paid for that expensive parking right up front,” said Diven, “It’s two weeks away, it’s 13 days away and she said, 'Mom, you’re making such a big deal out of this.' I said no honey, you don’t understand. I grew up in a time when the name professional athlete was reserved for men."

Fans say they hope the Current will get tailgating ready for next year.

“It makes me think next year do I even want to buy tickets to become a member," Uttecth said. “Is this parking is still going to be expensive and are we even going to be able to celebrate as fans?”