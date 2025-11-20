KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga named 2025 NWSL MVP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The list of accolades for Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga continues to grow.

Chawinga was voted the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the inaugural NWSL Awards in San Jose, California.

Chawinga is the first player in NWSL history to be named MVP in consecutive years, joining Sam Kerr as the only players in league history to win multiple MVP awards.

She also won the Golden Boot, the league's award to the highest regular season goal scorer, and received the first Ballon d’Or nomination of her career.

During the season, Chawinga was named the NWSL Player of the Month in March and May.

The Malawian international was integral in helping the Current set NWSL records for points (65), wins (21), consecutive games scoring multiple goals (8), most multi-goal wins (15) and multi-goal games (18) during the regular season.

Chawinga scored her 13th goal of the season on Sept. 20 against the Seattle Reign, as the Current won their first-ever NWSL Shield with five games left in the regular season.

No. 6 totaled 15 goals and three assists across her 23 regular-season appearances.

Other Current players were also well-represented in the NWSL Awards.

Lorena won Goalkeeper of the Year in her first year in the league, and seven Current players were named to either the Best XI First Team or Second Team.

Vlatko Andonovski, however, did not win Coach of the Year despite being a finalist for the award.

Even though the Current set a plethora of regular-season records, the club’s postseason run ended in the NWSL quarterfinals in a 2-1 loss against Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium.

Andonovski stepped down from his role as head coach on Nov. 14 but will continue to serve as the team’s sporting director.

