Kansas City Current loses forward Lynn Williams to season-ending injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to remake the roster and generate more attack (and excitement), the Kansas City Current traded for forward Lynn Williams during an offseason makeover.

Now, she’s done for the season.

The Current announced Tuesday that Williams will undergo season-ending surgery “after suffering an acute injury to her right leg” on March 18.

Williams and company opened a new season with a 1-1 draw at Racing Louisville FC in the opening game of Challenge Cup group play.

Despite the injury, Williams — a former National Women’s Soccer League MVP and regular with the U.S. Women’s National Team — played the full 90 minutes.

Williams joined the Current in a Jan. 10 trade with the North Carolina Courage, reuniting with fellow former Courage star and USWNT standout Sam Mewis in Kansas City.

Williams is a two-time NWSL champion and ranks second in NWSL history with 57 career goals and 26 career assists.

She helped the USWNT win a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) and has 14 goals with 10 assists in 47 appearances with the national team.

The Current, which won Friday at the Chicago Red Stars, return to action Wednesday at the Houston Dash.