KC Current releases secondary kit, highlighting team's teal, red colors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been quite the week for Kansas City sports uniform buffs.

On Tuesday, the KC Current released images and details of their secondary jersey.

The new secondary jersey, dubbed the “electric kit,” will make its debut this coming Saturday, April 30, when the team travels to Portland to take on the Thorns in the 2022 Season Opener.

In a press release Tuesday announcing the secondary kits, the team said the color teal is more prominently featured on both sides of the kit.

For the 2022 season only, the secondary kits include a badge commemorating the 10th anniversary of the formation of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The kits were designed by Kansas City-based Willoughby Design, a woman-owned design company operating since 1978.

“I am proud and honored to represent Kansas City,” Current defender Kristen Edmonds said in the release. “Our new kit tells a story of where we are headed, from the bold red accents to the teal rising up the sides. I couldn’t be more excited to represent this city, this crest and everything this club stands for.”

