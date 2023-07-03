KC Current signs Danish World Cup defender Stine Ballisager Pedersen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Danish World Cup defender Stine Ballisager Pederson has signed with the Kansas City Current through the 2024 season, with a 2025 option, the club announced Monday.

Ballisager comes from Norwegian Toppersrien club Valerenga IF and will join KC after playing in Australia and New Zealand in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

“Stine is a world-class defender and an incredible leader,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a news release. “We are so excited to bring her to Kansas City and to see what she can accomplish in the NWSL.”

The defender has appeared for her home country 43 times and was named the Danish Female Footballer of the Year in 2013 and 2022, per the Current.

Her extensive experience comes from years of playing with local clubs, starting at age 6, as she worked her way up to the national level.

“I’m so excited to join Kansas City Current,” Ballisager said in a news release. “I have had such a good impression of the club, with the staff, players, the professionalism and the facilities. I think this is a very good fit for me and I can’t wait for this challenge. I am excited to play in such a strong league and I will do everything I can to do well in Kansas City and contribute to the team.”

Ballisager is the third KC player to be named to a national squad. Midfielder Debinha will represent Brazil and midfielder Desiree Scott will play for Canada.

The 2023 World Cup kicks off July 20.

