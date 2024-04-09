Watch Now
KSHB, KMCI expand broadcast partnership with Kansas City Current for 2024 season

Partnership brings 15 Kansas City Current matches to 38 the Spot/KMCI
Posted: 6:00 PM, Apr 09, 2024
Updated: 2024-04-09 19:03:23-04
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot announced Tuesday an expanded broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Current for the 2024 season.

38 the Spot is set to broadcast 15 matches over-the-air and on local cable and satellite providers across the Kansas City area.

LINK | KC Current coverage from KSHB 41 and KMCI

“It’s no secret Kansas City loves soccer,” Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI, said Tuesday in announcing the expanded partnership. “And with the excitement surrounding the new CPKC Stadium, this is an incredible opportunity for our audience, city and region.”

The expanded match lineup is already underway thanks to a new partnership with Scripps Sports — a division of Scripps and the parent company of KSHB and KMCI. 38 the Spot will air the simulcast of Current matches that are scheduled to air nationwide on ION.

“2024 is the first season of a new multi-year agreement between the NWSL and Scripps Sports," Brian Lawlor, Scripps Sports president, said Tuesday. “We are thrilled to provide more visibility to the amazing athletes within the NWSL. That includes in Kansas City, where we are proud that KSHB and KMCI will make available 15 KC Current games to every local household through cable, satellite or over-the-air.”

Complete 15-match schedule:

DATE

LOCATION

OPPONENT

KICKOFF (CT)

PREGAME (CT)

RESULT

Saturday, March 23AWAYSan Diego Waves9 p.m.N/AKC 2, San Diego 1
Sunday, April 14AWAYNY/NJ Gotham5 p.m.4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 20CPKC StadiumBay FC6:30 p.m.N/A
Wednesday, May 8AWAYSeattle Reign9 p.m.8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 12CPKC StadiumNC Courage5 p.m.4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18CPKC StadiumRacing Louisville FC8:30 p.m.N/A
Saturday, May 25AWAYUtah Royals9 p.m. N/A
Sunday, June 9CPKC StadiumSeattle Reign5 p.m.4:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 23AWAYPortland Thorns3 p.m.2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6CPKC StadiumOrlando Pride6:30 p.m.N/A
Sunday, Aug 25AWAYWashington SPirit12 p.m.11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7CPKC StadiumUtah Royals6:30 p.m.N/A
Friday, Sept. 13AWAYOrlando Pride6 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5AWAYRacing Louisville FC6:30 p.m.6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12AWAYBay FC9 p.m.N/A

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:

PROVIDER

CHANNEL

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Over-the-air38.138.1
Spectrum81230
Comcast (Independence)5807
Comcast (Olathe)2807
Everfast Fiber2632
Dish Network3838
DirecTV3838
AT&T U-Verse381038
Midco15615
Optimum (St. Joseph)17N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch KC Current matches over the air. Looking for help finding the match over the air? Start here.

