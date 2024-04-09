KSHB, KMCI expand broadcast partnership with Kansas City Current for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot announced Tuesday an expanded broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Current for the 2024 season.

38 the Spot is set to broadcast 15 matches over-the-air and on local cable and satellite providers across the Kansas City area.

“It’s no secret Kansas City loves soccer,” Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI, said Tuesday in announcing the expanded partnership. “And with the excitement surrounding the new CPKC Stadium, this is an incredible opportunity for our audience, city and region.”

The expanded match lineup is already underway thanks to a new partnership with Scripps Sports — a division of Scripps and the parent company of KSHB and KMCI. 38 the Spot will air the simulcast of Current matches that are scheduled to air nationwide on ION.

“2024 is the first season of a new multi-year agreement between the NWSL and Scripps Sports," Brian Lawlor, Scripps Sports president, said Tuesday. “We are thrilled to provide more visibility to the amazing athletes within the NWSL. That includes in Kansas City, where we are proud that KSHB and KMCI will make available 15 KC Current games to every local household through cable, satellite or over-the-air.”

Complete 15-match schedule:



DATE LOCATION OPPONENT KICKOFF (CT) PREGAME (CT) RESULT Saturday, March 23 AWAY San Diego Waves 9 p.m. N/A KC 2, San Diego 1 Sunday, April 14 AWAY NY/NJ Gotham 5 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 CPKC Stadium Bay FC 6:30 p.m. N/A Wednesday, May 8 AWAY Seattle Reign 9 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12 CPKC Stadium NC Courage 5 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 CPKC Stadium Racing Louisville FC 8:30 p.m. N/A Saturday, May 25 AWAY Utah Royals 9 p.m. N/A Sunday, June 9 CPKC Stadium Seattle Reign 5 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 AWAY Portland Thorns 3 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 CPKC Stadium Orlando Pride 6:30 p.m. N/A Sunday, Aug 25 AWAY Washington SPirit 12 p.m. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 CPKC Stadium Utah Royals 6:30 p.m. N/A Friday, Sept. 13 AWAY Orlando Pride 6 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 AWAY Racing Louisville FC 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 AWAY Bay FC 9 p.m. N/A

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:



PROVIDER CHANNEL DIGITAL CHANNEL Over-the-air 38.1 38.1 Spectrum 8 1230 Comcast (Independence) 5 807 Comcast (Olathe) 2 807 Everfast Fiber 2 632 Dish Network 38 38 DirecTV 38 38 AT&T U-Verse 38 1038 Midco 15 615 Optimum (St. Joseph) 17 N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch KC Current matches over the air. Looking for help finding the match over the air? Start here.

