KSHB, KMCI expand broadcast partnership with Kansas City Current for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot announced Tuesday an expanded broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Current for the 2024 season.
38 the Spot is set to broadcast 15 matches over-the-air and on local cable and satellite providers across the Kansas City area.
“It’s no secret Kansas City loves soccer,” Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI, said Tuesday in announcing the expanded partnership. “And with the excitement surrounding the new CPKC Stadium, this is an incredible opportunity for our audience, city and region.”
The expanded match lineup is already underway thanks to a new partnership with Scripps Sports — a division of Scripps and the parent company of KSHB and KMCI. 38 the Spot will air the simulcast of Current matches that are scheduled to air nationwide on ION.
“2024 is the first season of a new multi-year agreement between the NWSL and Scripps Sports," Brian Lawlor, Scripps Sports president, said Tuesday. “We are thrilled to provide more visibility to the amazing athletes within the NWSL. That includes in Kansas City, where we are proud that KSHB and KMCI will make available 15 KC Current games to every local household through cable, satellite or over-the-air.”
Complete 15-match schedule:
DATE
LOCATION
OPPONENT
KICKOFF (CT)
PREGAME (CT)
RESULT
|Saturday, March 23
|AWAY
|San Diego Waves
|9 p.m.
|N/A
|KC 2, San Diego 1
|Sunday, April 14
|AWAY
|NY/NJ Gotham
|5 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 20
|CPKC Stadium
|Bay FC
|6:30 p.m.
|N/A
|Wednesday, May 8
|AWAY
|Seattle Reign
|9 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 12
|CPKC Stadium
|NC Courage
|5 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 18
|CPKC Stadium
|Racing Louisville FC
|8:30 p.m.
|N/A
|Saturday, May 25
|AWAY
|Utah Royals
|9 p.m.
|N/A
|Sunday, June 9
|CPKC Stadium
|Seattle Reign
|5 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 23
|AWAY
|Portland Thorns
|3 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
|CPKC Stadium
|Orlando Pride
|6:30 p.m.
|N/A
|Sunday, Aug 25
|AWAY
|Washington SPirit
|12 p.m.
|11:30 a.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|CPKC Stadium
|Utah Royals
|6:30 p.m.
|N/A
|Friday, Sept. 13
|AWAY
|Orlando Pride
|6 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 5
|AWAY
|Racing Louisville FC
|6:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 12
|AWAY
|Bay FC
|9 p.m.
|N/A
KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:
PROVIDER
CHANNEL
DIGITAL CHANNEL
|Over-the-air
|38.1
|38.1
|Spectrum
|8
|1230
|Comcast (Independence)
|5
|807
|Comcast (Olathe)
|2
|807
|Everfast Fiber
|2
|632
|Dish Network
|38
|38
|DirecTV
|38
|38
|AT&T U-Verse
|38
|1038
|Midco
|15
|615
|Optimum (St. Joseph)
|17
|N/A
*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch KC Current matches over the air. Looking for help finding the match over the air? Start here.
