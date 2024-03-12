Lenexa boy fighting for inclusivity being honored at KC Current home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is the historic home opener for the KC Current, with the first game to ever be played at CPKC Stadium.

A young Lenexa boy, Kaden Griffith, is also making history, being the first to sit in the pink Olivia Bloomfield Legacy seat.

Kaden was given this honor because of his work in the community, along with his big dreams.

"Knowing what Olivia has done for the community, it's a huge honor to get to do that," said Angie Griffith, Kaden's mom, who supports him along the way. "He is just wanting to have better improvements for the next generation, so they are not having to go through a lot of the things that kids are now."

Kaden has Spinal Muscular Atrophy and is non-verbal. He communicates by typing sentences on an iPad.

He's a big KC Current fan, and said he's been counting down the days to the game.

"Anytime I've met players, they always make me feel seen and heard," Kaden said. "I've always loved women's soccer because they exude positivity, and you can feel their love and desire for the game."

Just like Olivia, Kaden fights for inclusivity in all areas. He started a food pantry and clothes closet at his school.

"There are a lot of kids that go without meals at home or they don't have enough clothes, and so he has started programs at his school for that," Angie said.

Kaden's even written books and poetry about inclusivity. He's a voice for a community that, he believes, often goes unnoticed.

"The more we all understand inclusion and how important it is for everyone, the better our world can be," he said.

Kaden has dreams of being President one day, because he wants to make change. But he's proof that he can do that, no matter what age.

