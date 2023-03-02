Single-match home tickets for Kansas City Current on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-match tickets for all Kansas City Current and NWSL Challenge Cup home games are now officially on sale, the team announced Thursday.

Fans can get tickets for this upcoming season on the Current website and SeatGeek, including tickets for the team's home opener on April 1 against the Portland Thorns, whom the Current lost to in the NWSL Championship .

The team will play 11 regular season games at home this year, hosting each team in the league.

This will be the last year the Current will share Children's Mercy Park with Sporting KC before the team moves to their new downtown Riverfront stadium.

Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are also still available, starting at $153. Fans with season ticket memberships for 2023 can get seat selection priority for the Riverfront stadium.

The Current made plenty of moves this offseason, including signing star Brazilian midfielder Debinha .

The team also added more star power to the ownership group during the break period, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joining his wife Brittney in January.

