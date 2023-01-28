Love, loyalty tested again in AFC Championship rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another NFL regular season has passed since Brian and Nyomi Brooks sat down with KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall to talk about an unlikely matchup in the 2022 AFC Championship: his Kansas City Chiefs versus her Cincinnati Bengals.

"Last time, I'm the fiance," Nyomi Brooks said as she laughed. "Now, I'm the wife."

That's about the only thing that's changed when it comes to this matchup, the couple said.

"There's nothing I can say and that's the problem," Brian Brooks said. "I'm ready to talk! My in-laws have been on my head for over a year now and I can't say anything."

The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three times in a row, including last year's AFC Championship game.

"When the clock hit zero, I was screaming, jumping up and down," Nyomi Brooks said. "I just couldn't believe it that we actually won. I couldn't believe it, it was really exciting."

She continued, "We actually had made the decision that no matter what happened, we would not speak on the ride home. I broke that. I was 'Who Dey-ing' all the way back. Anytime I saw somebody with orange and black on I was 'Who Dey' all day. 'Who Dey' all the way and he didn't mind. He let me get that off."

Brian Brooks at least was a good sport then.

"I went into like, super stealth husband mode," he said. "I wasn't even a husband yet and I just put my feelings to the side and I let her enjoy her experience, even if it was at the expense of one of my dreams coming true."

Now, the gloves are off as their two teams face off with a shot at Super Bowl LVII on the line.

"This week I feel like is hell week for us," Nyomi Brooks said. "As soon as the clock hit zero on Sunday I was like, why you getting all zesty."

Brian Brook replied, "You're the enemy this week."

All jokes and rivalry aside, the love between this two is deep and it looks like they have a tradition in the making.

