MADE MOBB, Chiefs release new collaborative merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and a Crossroads small business announced a new collaboration on Red Friday ahead of the Chiefs' AFC Wild Card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers .

"We’re off the bench now, and we’re in the big leagues," said Vu Radley, MADE MOBB's creative director. "This is a validating moment for the company, partnering with the Chiefs."

Two teams, an NFL franchise and a small business, collaborating on a new clothing line two days before the playoffs kick off.

“It’s officially licensed NFL merchandise and streetwear, that’s realizing a dream for us," said Jesse Phouangphet, MADE MOBB's marketing director.

The feeling is mutual for the Chiefs.

“It’s really been a blessing, and we’re so excited to have it go live today and to get fans from all walks of life to come in here and get some amazing gear," said Lara Krug, the Chiefs' chief marketing officer.

When the doors opened, fans flooded in, and new tees and hoodies filled up bags.

“Merchandise they have here, it’s flying off the shelves. I’m about to get some myself, it’s pretty exciting," said Chiefs fan Blair Falconer.

Some couldn’t wait to get in line.

“I’ve been planning on this since they made the post," said Chiefs fan Jocelynn Gayden.

But this means a little more, putting that signature arrowhead on a certain style.

“That’s the main reason why I’m here, because it’s not your typical Chiefs gear. I’m all for the streetwear, so I had to come," Gayden said.

It also means more to the minority owners of this small business.

“So I’m Vietnamese, my parents are immigrants from Vietnam and my business partner Mark is from Samoa. We also have a ton of other people from other parts of the world, but Kansas City is us," Radley said of his KC-born and raised colleagues. “We try to represent the city as best as we can, so to team up with the Chiefs, who are the biggest in the city, it’s a crazy duo to have."

The line outside MADE MOBB stretched down the block for hours. Consumers couldn't wait to get new gear that says "from the stadium to the streets" and show it off from the streets into the Arrowhead seats.

Sunday's game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and airs on KSHB 41.