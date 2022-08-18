Mahomes anxious to spend time with daughter after completion of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is more than eager to get back home in Kansas City after training camp for good reason.

Mahomes said camp was a success, but he's ready to have his daughter back in his arms.

"Seeing Sterling, for sure, 100%," Mahomes said when asked what he's looking forward to most after training camp.

After practiced I asked Mahomes what he was looking forward to most now that camp is over...he said getting home to his baby girl.



Mahomes, a "girl dad," is excited to get back to Kansas City and spend more time with his loved ones.

"She was out of town for the last week, so I didn't see her after the game, so I'm super excited to get home and see her," he said.

Mahomes recently shared a photo on his social media on Aug. 4, with his daughter and wife Brittany Mahomes, saying "Family" after the two visited during training camp.

Mahomes and his wife are also welcoming a baby boy later this year.

The toddler giving the fifth-year starting quarterback a challenge.

"She's running around, throwing fits, so I'm excited to make sure I'm gonna have to play my best defense and keep here away from all the dangerous edges and stuff in the house," Mahomes said.

