Mahomes: Black quarterbacks ‘think just as well as they can use their athleticism’

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — In the aftermath of Kyler Murray’s contract fiasco, the NFL world is once again talking about how the sport analyzes its quarterbacks.

Arizona reportedly inked its franchise quarterback to a seismic $230 million extension this week, securing the former No. 1 overall pick to the Cardinals for the foreseeable future.

An “independent study” clause in the new deal made national headlines, requiring Murray to commit at least four hours of weekly film review.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the Cardinals released in a team statement to NFL.com days later.

Murray responded to the controversial clause on Thursday.

“To think that I can accomplish everything I've accomplished, and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion and not take it seriously, it's disrespectful and almost a joke," Murray said.

Asked #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes if he feels he's evaluated differently because he's a black quarterback.



On Friday, following his team’s third official training camp practice of the year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes battled affronts of his own.

An anonymous NFL defensive coordinator compared Mahomes’ game to "streetball" in a recent story ranking quarterback tier with The Athletic’s Mike Sando .

"We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence," the defensive coordinator said. "And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a one. I think that is a two. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball."

Mahomes responded to the streetball comparison on Friday.

“Obviously, the Black quarterback has had a battle to be in this position that we are, to have this many guys in the league playing,” Mahomes said. “It always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler [Murray], kind of get that on them and other guys don't."

The National Football league was integrated in 1946, but the league’s first starting quarterback didn’t occur officially until 1968

“I think everyday we're proving that we should have been playing the whole time,” Mahomes said. “We got guys that think just as well as they can use their athleticism."

Mahomes enters his fifth season as a starter in Kansas City with 18,991 passing yards, 151 passing touchdowns, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl LIV win.

“We're gonna go out there and prove ourselves every day, to show that we meet some of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Mahomes said.

