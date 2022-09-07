Mahomes eager to face former college coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eager to face his former college football coach week one.

Kliff Kingsbury, who led Texas Tech during Mahomes' tenure with the Red Raiders, made the leap-up to the NFL and is now preparing to face his former quarterback. The duo spent four years together and will now stand on opposite sides of the field for the first time in their careers as the Chiefs open against Arizona.

Kingsbury recruited Mahomes out of high school.

"He was the one that came down to me, talked to me, talked to my family and did everything like that," Mahomes said. "He believed in me, and I think that's the reason I'm in this position, because he gave me that chance."

To this day, the Cheifs star-player credits Kingsbury for much of his success.

"He would teach me here and there how to be more mechanical and get in the pocket and the fundamentals of the game, but he never restricted who I was," he said. "He helped me become who I am today, and it will be cool to play against him, hopefully I win so I have those little bragging rights."

Although the duo stays in touch, Mahomes expects the communication to die down this week. He looks forward to the tight competition between himself and the strenuous competition.

"I know he is going to have his team ready to go. They have a track record of starting off fast, and they do a lot of things, so we're going to have to have our best effort if we want to go out there and win a football game," he said.

The Chiefs open the season this coming Sunday, Sept. 11 at State Farm Stadium @ 3:25pm CT.