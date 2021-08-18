Mahomes foundation provides grants to 15 youth football programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation teamed up to provide $30,000 in operating grants for equipment and apparel to 15 youth football programs.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation partnered with USA Football , which handled the grant application process, to provide $2,000 apiece to the selected youth football programs, including 13 in the the Kansas City metropolitan area:



Cass County Junior Athletic Association in Belton;

Grain Valley Sports League;

Greater Kansas City YMCA in Prairie Village;

GT Elite KC in Belton;

KC Werewolves Football Club in Kansas City, Missouri;

Leavenworth Youth Football Association;

Lee’s Summit Football Association;

Missouri Wolverines Youth Organization in Kansas City, Missouri;

Northland Phantoms in Kansas City, Missouri;

Parkville Vikings Youth Football and Cheer;

South Suburban Junior Football Association in Kansas City, Missouri;

University Academy in Kansas City, Missouri;

Y.E.R.P. Dark Knights Football Organization in Kansas City, Missouri.

Columbia (Missouri) Youth Football League and Pierce City (Missouri) Mighty Mite Football programs also received grants from the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation “based on need, merit and an organization’s commitment to coaching education and best practices,” according to a release.

The money can be used to purchase equipment and apparel from BSN Sports in furtherance of the mission “to implement healthy, sustainable and productive youth football programs across the region.”