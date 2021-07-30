Watch
Mahomes predicts 'friendly rivalry' with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt over ownership of rival soccer team

Courtesy Sporting KC
As of July 27, 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a part of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 13:16:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It hasn't even been a week since Sporting Kansas City announced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be joining ownership of the club.

Still, Mahomes is already predicting that a "friendly rivalry" is brewing between him and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Hunt is partial owner of FC Dallas, who Sporting KC is slated to play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas.

"I'm sure there will be a little rivalry there," Mahomes said during a press conference on Friday. "We'll kinda have a little friendly little rivalry in that sense."

The two clubs last played each other in October when FC Dallas edged out Sporting KC, beating them 1-0.

Sporting KC and FC Dallas will play each other two more times after Saturday. The clubs will meet again on Aug. 14 and Sept. 29.

