Mahomes predicts 'friendly rivalry' with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt over ownership of rival soccer team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It hasn't even been a week since Sporting Kansas City announced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be joining ownership of the club.

Still, Mahomes is already predicting that a "friendly rivalry" is brewing between him and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Hunt is partial owner of FC Dallas , who Sporting KC is slated to play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas.

"I'm sure there will be a little rivalry there," Mahomes said during a press conference on Friday. "We'll kinda have a little friendly little rivalry in that sense."

The two clubs last played each other in October when FC Dallas edged out Sporting KC, beating them 1-0.

Sporting KC and FC Dallas will play each other two more times after Saturday. The clubs will meet again on Aug. 14 and Sept. 29.

