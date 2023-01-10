Mahomes talks potential MVP as top-seeded Chiefs prep for unique postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is closing in on his second career NFL MVP award.

“If you get it, you'll cherish that for the rest of your life,” the 2018 award winner told reporters via Zoom Monday.

Mahomes’ team won 14 games for just the second time in club history this season, clinching a first-round bye for the fourth time in his young career.

“It's a trophy that symbolizes the team that was around you,” Mahomes said. “You think about those memories you have with those guys. How you went to battle with them and were able to win a lot of football games.”

The star quarterback added another entry in the league's record book in 2022, setting a new total offense record while leading the team to a clean sweep of the division.

“I think the biggest thing for me becoming a better leader was I had to just learn that,” Mahomes added.

“We're focusing on the Super Bowl right now and trying to get there and win it. But obviously, it would be a big moment in my life that I'll be able to remember forever.”