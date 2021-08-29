Mashin’ Monarchs: Kansas City sets HR record en route to division crown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are flying high.

With the overall No. 1 seed clinched in the American Association’s upcoming playoffs, and franchise record for wins in a season already matched, Kansas City has eyes on a bigger goal.

“We came here to try and win a championship,” said infielder Darnell Sweeney. “It feels like we're the best team in the country.”

The stats back that up. Kansas City leads the league in runs and home runs, and second in RBI and total bases.

An offensive juggernaut with professional experience to boot, the Monarchs are confident in their chemistry.

“We can hit anywhere and we know that,” infielder Morgan McCollough said Saturday. “Obviously we have a bit of a target on our back with the best record, but that’s something we’re going to embrace and be ready for.”

Already the winningest manager in Monarchs history, Joe Calfapietra sees great potential in his locker room.

“We have really good chemistry on our club,” Calfapietra said. “From our pitching staff to our position players, they all get along and they all know their role.”