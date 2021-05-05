Means makes history: Gardner native pitches no-hitter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means had a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, making it the third no-hitter of the season and the tenth in Orioles franchise history.

Means faced the minimum, which is 27 batters. It was nearly a perfect game aside from the lone base runner.

The Mariners' Sam Haggerty struck out swinging in the third inning, but reached first when the pitch in the dirt bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty was later thrown out attempting to steal second.

Means is the first Baltimore pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969 to have an individual no-hitter. The last no-hitter for the Orioles was in 1991, when four pitchers were involved.

A Gardner-Edgerton high school graduate, Means was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 46th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft but did not sign.

Means attended Fort Scott Community College and West Virginia University.

His younger brother, Jake Means, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 22nd round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

