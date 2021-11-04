Melvin Ingram 'honored' to be with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, NFL veteran Melvin Ingram says he's more than happy he landed in KC.

"Great offense, great offense. They got a lot of weapons. It's dope to be on this side of it now," Ingram said.

Although he's only practiced twice with the team, Ingram says his new club is top-notch.

"It's a first-class organization with first-class players and coaches," he said. "It's just an honor to be a part of that."

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reiterated head coach Andy Reid's comment from Wednesday on whether or not Ingram will see the field Sunday against the Packers.

"We're navigating that now. ... I love his energy, his attitude, he's passionate about the game of football," Spagnuolo said. "It always takes a little bit when you bring someone in mid-stream ... we will see where he's at when we get to the end of the week. There is always a chance since he is a veteran."