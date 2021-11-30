MidAmerica Nazarene men’s soccer wins stunner at NAIA national tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MidAmerica Nazarene University trailed at halftime and needed an 84th-minute goal to force overtime before knocking off No. 9 seed Ottawa University-Arizona 4-3 in double overtime on Tuesday at the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament.

The Pioneers (14-6-1) fell behind by two goals in the opening 22 minutes and trailed 3-2 after a 69th-minute goal before Nicholas Richmond forced overtime with his goal 15 minutes later at Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Alabama.

MNU gained a man advantage in the 97th minute when the Spirit’s Aleem Barclay was sent off with a red card.

It took until double overtime for the Pioneers to make OUAZ pay when Duarte Chapelas scored his second goal of the game in the 104th minute to send MNU into the quarterfinals.

Trailing 2-0 early, Rick Hovinga pulled one back for the Pioneers in the 32nd minute and Chapelas found an equalizer in the 57th minute off an assist from Cheuk Pan Ngan.

The Pioneers had lost 2-0 against the Spirit on Sept. 6 at home.

With the win, MNU advances to face top-seeded Central Methodist at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

The Eagles nipped the Pioneers 3-2 in an Oct. 5 meeting.