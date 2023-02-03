Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas Super Bowl-bound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several state and local leaders will take in Super Bowl LVII in person when the Kansas City Chiefs square off Feb. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he and his wife, Teresa, will attend the game.

"As lifelong Chiefs fans and as the 57th Governor and First Lady of Missouri, Teresa and I could not be more excited to cheer on the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57," Parson said in a statement.

Governor Mike Parson/Facebook Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was presented a custom Chiefs jacket by his staff.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also is a loud-and-proud lifelong Chiefs fan, will be at Super Bowl LVII, his office confirmed.

Parson plans “to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro prior to Sunday's game to formally place a friendly wager,” the details of which will be announced next week.

"The team has worked hard on and off the field, inspiring millions of fans across Chiefs Kingdom, and we can't wait to see them bring home another championship title,” Parson said. “They've made us proud again and again but hear me when I tell you, our Kansas City Chiefs ARE NOT DONE YET! Let's go Chiefs!"

Parson said he and Teresa bought their tickets. The only cost to taxpayers will be travel, accommodations and overtime pay for the governor’s security detail.

Lucas’ office also said "no flights, hotels, or tickets were or will be paid for using taxpayer dollars."

This will be Lucas' third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons just like his favorite team. He also attended the Chiefs’ most-recent Super Bowl appearances three years ago in Miami and two years ago in Tampa, Florida .

Parson also attended the Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco three years ago.

