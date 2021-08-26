Watch
MLS moves 2 Sporting KC games to national TV in October

Ted S. Warren/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, center, celebrates with defender Luis Martins (36) and Johnny Russell, right, after Salloi scored a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Sporting Kansas City in the thick of the Western Conference title race, two of the club’s matches in October have been added to national TV lineups.

Sporting KC’s showdown on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the first-place Seattle Sounders FC will air at 2:30 p.m. on Univision/TUDN. It had originally been scheduled for 8 p.m.

SKC’s home match Wednesday, Oct. 27, against the LA Galaxy at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, will air at 7:30 p.m. — with kickoff set for 7:55 p.m. — on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

The Sounders match also will air on Bally Sports Kansas City, but the Galaxy match will not.

Manager Peter Vermes’ club is 11-4-6 on the season, sitting three points behind Seattle (12-3-6) in the Western Conference standings. The LA Galaxy (11-8-2) currently are in fourth place.

Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz, Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi and the Galaxy’s Chicarito are the top three goal scorers in the Western Conference this season.

