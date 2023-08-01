MNU football player Myzelle Law dies from ‘heat-related injuries’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MidAmerica Nazarene announced Monday that a student and football player at the school had died.

Myzelle Law, 19, a 6-foot-2 sophomore defensive lineman from Overland Park, died July 30.

The school did not release any information about Law’s cause of death or the circumstances of his death.

Law was a 2022 Blue Valley North graduate.

MNU Athletics Director Todd Garrett announced Law’s death in a release on the school’s website, calling him “a beloved university student and member of the MNU football team” who will be remembered “for his talent on the field and his kind-hearted nature off the field.”

“Myzelle was very much loved by the team, coaches and everyone who knew him,” Pioneers coach Paul Hansen said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

According to a Go Fund Me organized by friends of the family, Law “sustained heat-related injuries” on July 22 and was taken to an area hospital. He died eight days later.

“A life taken so young is devastating,” Garrett said in a statement. “This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but the Go Fund Me described Law as “a dedicated son, a loyal brother, a passionate friend, and a disciplined student-athlete.”

“He leaves us all better just by knowing him,” read the Go Fund Me organized for funeral expenses and to start a scholarship in Law’s honor. “Myzelle touched so many people with his large presence which could only be matched by his enormous heart. His infectious smile and laughter could fill a room. To know him meant you knew the true meaning of love and humility.”

MNU athletes are scheduled to return to campus this weekend and the school said counseling and other resources will be available, if wanted or needed.

