National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday night the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame celebrated the induction of its 2021 class at T-Mobile Center.

A red carpet arrival and induction ceremony Sunday will be followed by the Hall of Fame Classic, featuring college basketball programs. This year's lineup includes K-State, Illinois, Cincinnati and Arkansas men's basketball teams.

The games will be played Monday and Tuesday in downtown Kansas City at T-Mobile.

Andy Katz, a college basketball analyst, said this year's class features an "all-star lineup."

“It is first of all wonderful to be able to be here in-person to celebrate these players and these coaches from some of the best programs in the sport," Katz said. "We are looking forward to it, and it's just wonderful to see them all in-person for the first time in almost two years."

The Class of 2021 includes Rick Byrd, Dr. Lonise Bias (representing the late Len Bias), David Greenwood, Hersey Hawkins, Antawn Jamison, Tom Penders, Paul Pierce and Jim Jackson.