NBC: Chiefs vs. Jets most-watched Sunday show since Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t strangers to the bright lights of primetime, regularly drawing big television audiences.

Sunday night’s 23-20 victory against the New York Jets from Met Life Stadium was no exception.

On Monday, NBC Sports said Sunday night’s game on KSHB 41 broadcast and streaming service Peacock drew roughly 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday show since the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February.

NBC Sports says viewership peaked between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., at just about the same time the Jets drew within eight points of the Chiefs.

Outside of broadcast, NBC Sports says the game drew 1.85 million streaming viewers, enough to set the mark for the largest streaming audience ever of a regular-season NFL game.

NBC Sports says of the televisions that were on in Kansas City during the game, 83% were tuned into the game — a record for NBC Sports since it started airing Sunday Night Football in 2006 (New York’s 38 share set a similar record).

Oh, and Taylor Swift.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City was the top market, according to data provided by ratings service Nielsen.

Rounding out the top 5:



Kansas City

St Louis

Denver

Minneapolis

Las Vegas

