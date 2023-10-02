Taylor Swift, star-studded entourage arrive for Chiefs’ game at Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walkin’ through a crowd, security aglow, Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game for a second straight week — this time with a star-studded group of friends.

She’s here!

Taylor Swift joined by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to watch the Chiefs win! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GIzRjiRuqy — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 1, 2023

Swift’s appearance in tight end Travis Kelce’s suite for last Sunday’s beatdown of Chicago at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium set the NFL world ablaze.

Even notoriously prickly New England coach Bill Belichick had jokes about Swift catching Kelce's game in person.

RELATED | Mahomes: Kelce ‘told me last minute’ Taylor Swift would attend game

Powered by her legion of fans, known as Swifties, Kelce’s jersey became an overnight best-seller along with the Chiefs windbreaker she wore, and the one-sided Chiefs-Bears game became a ratings bonanza.

Swift and Kelce haven't confirmed whether they are dating, preferring to keep things private for now.

KSHB 41 News sports reporter McKenzie Nelson caught Swift arriving at the game along with “Deadpool” star and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, an actress whose breakout role came in the hit CW series “Gossip Girl.”

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning entertainer Hugh Jackman, who starred as Wolverine in the “X-Men” movie franchise, and actress/singer Sabrina Carpenter also were part of Swift’s entourage for the game.

Kansas City native and Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd also was spotted on the sideline before the Chiefs-Jets game.

Kansas City knows the Big Apple lights are bright but hopes not to get blinded in a Sunday Night Football showdown against the New York Jets.

—