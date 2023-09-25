Chiefs’ Mahomes says Kelce ‘told me last minute’ Taylor Swift would attend game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several servers that form the backbone of the internet may melt with every new dribble of information about the budding romance (right?) between Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The worldwide web caught fire again Sunday with news that Swift had accepted Kelce’s offer to watch him “rock the stage” from his suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Kelce himself didn’t make a big deal about it beforehand.

“It was Friday and he was like, ‘Yeah, I think she’s coming to the game this weekend,’ then just moved about his business,” Chiefs quarterback and close friend Patrick Mahomes said.

Most of Kelce’s teammates said they were unaware Swift was at the game until seeing the social-media wildfire and getting peppered with questions about her presence postgame.

That’s very on brand for Kelce.

“He told me at the last minute, but there’s some things with Trav, he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes said. “He says it so calmly.”

Mahomes pointed to another instance when Kelce, who did not speak with reporters after the game, made an impromptu trip to a playoff baseball game after a brief off-the-cuff remark.

While he didn’t address the relationship — Do we call the pop-culture power couple “TayVis” or “TravLor?” — Kelce and Swift, with a Chiefs windbreaker tied around her waist, were spotted together after the game in a video shared by Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett, on social media.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

It takes quite a bit to leave Mahomes, who has become the face of the NFL, starstruck, but Kelce managed by wooing Swift — who sat with Kelce’s mom, Donna, in the suite — back to town a few months after she performed two sold-out shows at Arrowhead.

“She’s a pop star, she’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does. ... I haven’t gotten to meet, but I guess if she ends up being with Travis, then I’ll probably get to meet her at some point,” Mahomes said with a grin. “She seems like a good person, so hopefully I get to meet her one day.”

Patrick Mahomes hasn't met Taylor Swift

Swift recently wrapped up the first six months of the wildly successful “The Eras Tour,” which continues its world takeover in early November. With a few more breaks built in, “The Eras Tour” is scheduled to run through November 2024 and will only further raise her iconic profile.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was among the players who said he didn’t know Swift was coming for the game.

“Nah, I didn’t know, but that’s cool that she was here,” MVS said. “Shoutout to Trav, man.”

Even for a room full of grown men who celebrated a Super Bowl championship only seven months ago, Swift’s presence created a stir.

“I’m not a big Swiftie,” said right guard Trey Smith, referring to the nickname for Swift’s multitude of devotees, “but I would love to meet her.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones indicated that he planned to celebrate the Chiefs’ win by listening to some of Swift’s music.

Let’s goooooooooo!

I’m bumping taylor swift tonight!#StraightUp — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) September 25, 2023

Smith noted that if the offense is going to put up 41 points and the defense is going to have a shutout for three quarters when Swift’s in the building, she’s welcome every week.

“Yeah, a good-luck charm,” Smith said. “She needs to come to every game.”

As for Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s thoughts about Swift being in town: “You know what? I’ve met her before,” he said with a sly grin.

The Kelce-Swift love story started during her July 7-8 tour stops in Kansas City.

Kelce said on the top-rated podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, “New Heights,” that he tried and failed to pass his number to Swift before a show, but the two apparently have connected since — though neither has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

