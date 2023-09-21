'Come see me rock the stage': Travis Kelce confirms he invited Taylor Swift to game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Could Taylor Swift make a third appearance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year? Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sure hopes so.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Kelce addressed recent rumors that he's been hanging out with megastar Swift.

Kelce described the rumors — which say the pair is dating — as an old game of telephone.

"Right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff," Kelce said.

The Kansas City tight end playfully said it also doesn't help that his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has been weighing in on the rumors.

"Especially when you have Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides ... he doesn't know, it's true, gets asked about it by my guy Tony Gonzalez cause his daughter had to know," Kelce said. "And then not even a week later, tell everybody that it's 100% true."

In July, Swift performed two sold-out shows at GEHA Field, and Kelce was among those in attendance.

He attempted to give Swift his number, but was disappointed to find out she doesn't interact with people before shows to save her voice.

Now, Kelce said he's extended an invite to Swift for her to attend a game at GEHA Field and watch him play.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Kelce said. "I told her, 'I seen you rock the stadium in Arrowhead, you might have to see me rock the stadium in Arrowhead.' We'll see what happens in the future."

Swift confirmed in May that she's an Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The Eagles visit GEHA Field on Nov. 20, so Kelce may be in luck.

—

