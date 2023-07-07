Watch Now
Live Blog | Parking lot gates open at GEHA Field as Taylor Swift mania continues across Kansas City

Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKC
Darrius Smith/KSHB 41
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 17:34:48-04

Update | Swifties in North Kansas City lined up to take photos near two streets that were renamed in honor of Taylor Swift.

On June 22, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced the city renamed two streets on the southwest corner of Armour Road.

The streets were named "Swift Street (Taylor's Version)" and the other temporarily named "Cornelia Street."

Below is video:

Swifties take pics at Taylor Swift named streets

Earlier | The wait for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City is nearly over.

Fans lined up outside the gates to get into the parking lots at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium were hoping to be let inside at 2:30 p.m., but KSHB 41’s tower cam shows officials opened up at least one gate shortly before 2:10 p.m.

Fans will have a couple hours to celebrate in the parking lot before general admission gates to the stadium are open at 4:30 p.m.

The opening acts of MUNA and Gracie Abrams are set to get the crowd geared up starting at 6:30 p.m. before Swift takes the stage.

Check back throughout the afternoon and evening for latest updates.

