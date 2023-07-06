Taylor Swift in Kansas City is a 'Gold Rush' for local businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's hospitality industry has been in full swing ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts this weekend as it offers tributes to the singer-songwriter and activities and photo ops for her fans, but the after affects of The Eras Tour stop on the city are unknown.

Visit KC estimates Taylor Swift's tour stop in Kansas City will generate $46 million in economic impact.

Chad Mohwinkle, the complex general manager for the Kansas City Westin and Sheraton hotel locations, said both hotels are sold out this weekend.

"The uniqueness of this is that everybody is really here to see Taylor Swift," he said. "It’s very rare for us to have the totality of both hotels committed to one particular thing."

It's a "Cruel Summer" for those who are in need of a hotel room this weekend as other hotels in downtown Kansas City say they are also booked.

The Lowe's Hotel said it has a few rooms open Friday night and only one VIP Suite on Saturday. The Hilton in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has no vacancies on Friday and one room available on Saturday.

“We very much root for each other, and that’s probably even more true post pandemic," Mohwinkle said. "We are thrilled for all of the hotels and all of the businesses independently owned, or otherwise, that are going to benefit from this.”

Swifties are not surprised by Swift's impact on the city.

“I don’t think there is anyone that can compare to Taylor Swift and what she can bring in and how dedicated people are to their love for her," Brittany Conklin, a Swiftie, said. "It’s wonderful.”

Other businesses in the area have been capitalizing on the "Lavender Haze" that has swept the city as it prepares for Swift's concerts on Friday and Saturday.

“Because she just keeps getting bigger," Swiftie Libby Shippy said. "Some artists, you know, they die down over time but she just keeps growing and it’s really amazing to see.”

