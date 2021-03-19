NBC, NFL reach 11-year deal for ‘Sunday Night Football’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts.

NBC Universal extended and expanded its deal for “Sunday Night Football,” which has been the No. 1 primetime show on television for 10 consecutive years.

The 11-year deal, which runs through the 2033 season, includes four Super Bowl broadcasts during the next 13 seasons plus additional playoff games.

NBC affiliates, including 41 Action News, also will continue to air the NFL season opener on Thursday of Week 1 as well as the Thanksgiving night game.

All “Sunday Night Football” games and the pregame show “Football Night in America” also will stream Peacock, which also will feature an exclusive and expanded streaming postgame show.

NBC host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 from the new SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC and Peacock also will broadcast Super Bowls in 2026, 2030 and 2034.

NBC’s agreement also includes an NFL Divisional playoff game all 13 seasons and two Wild Card games in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026 and 2031.

The network has one Wild Card game during the other years, including a Sunday primetime Wild Card game each of the next seven seasons.

Peacock also will serve as the exclusive national home for six NFL regular-season games, one each season from 2023-28.

Additionally, beginning in 2023, all games broadcast on NBC also will air in Spanish on Telemundo Deportes.

Amazon has partnered with the league to stream Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox. Games will continue to air on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, while ABC will have a limited schedule of games as well as returning to the Super Bowl rotation (two games) for the first time since the 2005 season.

The agreement can be terminated after seven years by the NFL.